The Bounceback: Smithville graduation on schedule for July

SMITHVILLE — Many district activities have been canceled in recent months due to coronavirus and health safety.
Although Northlanders are still abiding by specific regulations, Smithville School District said graduation is scheduled to happen, summer school is moving forward virtually and plans for fall semester are currently being discussed.
Graduation
Graduation in Smithville is still happening Saturday, July 18, district officials say.
While conversations continue about where graduation will take place and what it will look like, district leaders have narrowed down a couple of options. Currently district leaders are talking with Silverstein Eye Centers Arena as that venue is still a possibility.
"The other option is outdoor at the stadium," Director of Human Resources Ashley Jones said.
If held at the stadium, Athletic Trainer Gini Fite updated Community in Action sector representatives that there will likely be three graduating groups of about 75 students each.
When details are finalized, the district will send information to parents and post it online at smithvilleschooldistrict.org.
Summer School
Summer school in Smithville School District is going to look significantly different this year due to coronavirus.
"In grades one through eight, the in-person program was invitation only based upon student need," Assistant Superintendent of Academic Services Michelle Kratofil said. "Any student in grades one through eight is able to participate in the online summer program."
For those who are in kindergarten, Kratofil said there are in-person two-week sessions. Registration for all summer school programs is closed and all programs begin July 6.
Fall Semester
While some families may feel cautious about sending students back to school facilities, Superintendent Todd Schuetz updated Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce members about what the decision process looks like.
"We've been surveying parents," Schuetz said.
Preliminary results from those family surveys, which continue to be conducted and catalogued, show that most families feel comfortable sending students back to buildings in the fall.
As data continues to accumulate, Schuetz said the district is also considering a possible hybrid approach where some students will arrive in-person while others may be taught virtually. The discussion is ongoing and more information will be published when available.
