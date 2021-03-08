The three public school districts of Liberty, Kearney and Smithville shared their plans for returning high school students to full-time, in-person classes.
The discussion accelerated some as the Clay County Public Health Center released its updated opening schools document last week.
For the Liberty Public Schools community, Superintendent Jeremy Tucker sent out a letter to parents. It was also shared with the community online. Tucker wrote that as long as COVID-19 data continues tracking in a favorable direction for the community in coming weeks, in-person learning can be expanded for secondary students.
At the LPS Board of Education study session meeting held Tuesday morning, March 2, the board received an update presented by the administration that included several scenarios that could be implemented.
Tucker explained in the letter that the plan is to allow students to return to in-person learning four days a week at the secondary sites beginning Monday, April 5. Wednesdays will remain as virtual learning days for all secondary students.
Additionally, the team is in the process of identifying secondary students who would be determined to need additional support based off certain criteria (Individualized Education Plans, 504s, students failing most or all classes, students exhibiting high social, emotional, or traumatic distress, etc.). When this process is complete, it would then be the district’s goal to allow these students to transition to in-person learning four days per week beginning Monday, March 22.
“We remain committed to working with local public health agencies and will closely monitor data and trends related to the COVID-19 pandemic. As has been the case thus far during the 2020-2021 school year, if we would see an alarming increase in positive cases within our school community, there may be a need to close a classroom, school, or possibly even transition back to our hybrid model at the secondary level,” Tucker wrote.
In a similar letter to parents, Kearney Schools Superintendent Matt Miller wrote in a letter that the return to full capacity for secondary students begins March 29. Kearney’s plans include being in the classroom five days a week.
Administrators at each building are working on plans to ensure a smooth transition back to full in-person learning.
“We will continue to follow masking guidelines as set for by the CCPHC,” Miller wrote.
For the Smithville School District, Superintendent Todd Schuetz, in a letter to the board of education, wrote, “With the Board’s approval, I intend to eliminate the current hybrid schedule in grades 7-12 beginning April 5 and return those students to campus five days a week, with no transitions.”
Continuing in his letter, Schuetz wrote, “Some will find April 5 as not soon enough to bring students back and some will find it is too soon.” He believes the vaccination process for teachers will be underway; and the date will allow families time to prepare for the schedule change as well as teachers and staff.
The Smithville Board of Education will take action on the plan Wednesday, March 10.
