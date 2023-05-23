Van McNutt pillar of leadership; encourages going extra mile

Van McNutt, an outstanding graduate of Kearney’s Class of 2023, is described by Kearney High School administrators as a natural leader, someone who is academically inclined and reliable no matter the situation.

 Submitted photo

KEARNEY — Van McNutt, an outstanding graduate of Kearney’s Class of 2023, is described by Kearney High School administrators as a natural leader, someone who is academically inclined and reliable no matter the situation.

McNutt said he is grateful for the opportunities he’s been given at Kearney High School. As a student who has been both homeschooled and part of public education, he’s garnered a slew of accolades in his young life.

Van McNutt pillar of leadership; encourages going extra mile

Kearney grad Van McNutt has lettered in academics and a handful of extracurriculars including band, robotics and trapshooting; is a drum major; Eagle Scout; president of the National Honor Society; and won a multitude of scholarships including from the Northland Elks Lodge, Missouri State University and Kearney Chamber of Commerce.

Kearney outstanding graduate Van McNutt offers advice to younger students.
Van McNutt pillar of leadership; encourages going extra mile

Van McNutt will attend Missouri State in the fall. He plans to double major in finance and risk management.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at @myCTAmanda1 on Twitter or 903-6001.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.