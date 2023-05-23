Van McNutt pillar of leadership; encourages going extra mile

Kearney grad Van McNutt has lettered in academics and a handful of extracurriculars including band, robotics and trapshooting; is a drum major; Eagle Scout; president of the National Honor Society; and won a multitude of scholarships including from the Northland Elks Lodge, Missouri State University and Kearney Chamber of Commerce.
Van McNutt, an outstanding graduate of Kearney’s Class of 2023, is described by Kearney High School administrators as a natural leader, someone who is academically inclined and reliable no matter the situation.
McNutt said he is grateful for the opportunities he’s been given at Kearney High School. As a student who has been both homeschooled and part of public education, he’s garnered a slew of accolades in his young life.
He’s lettered in academics and a handful of extracurriculars including band, robotics and trapshooting; is a drum major; Eagle Scout; president of the National Honor Society; won a multitude of scholarships including from the Northland Elks Lodge, Missouri State University and Kearney Chamber of Commerce; and was regularly seen at the podium leading events and serving as student organizational speaker for the senior class.
“It all goes back to these leadership positions that I’ve been able to hold. Each one of them has been so different, but they’re so great and unique,” he said.
Some of his favorite school memories, McNutt said, came from being a drum major.
“Being a drum major is so fun. Being able to get up in front of the Friday night audience at the football game and just in front of our band. We do so much prep for those,” he said. “Just getting to see all the hard work that goes into those and see it pay off, that’s an absolute blast. And we had an awesome show this year. The Bruno Mars theme, that was super fun figuring out how to conduct that. Working with the other drum major and putting our heads together to figure that out was a blast.”
McNutt said he’s also proud of his academic achievements that include maintaining a 4.0 GPA throughout his high school career.
“That’s been my biggest academic goal and one thing I made sure of by putting in extra hours of studying every night and doing the work and staying after class to ask questions and shooting those teachers emails,” he said. “Going the extra mile and meeting them half way is a big key to that, and having friends that you can go to …. We’re all in this together, having people to lean on is the way to go.”
For him, high school has been a “roller coaster,” but provided plenty of chances to grow.
“I wouldn’t change a thing about it. From sophomore year (when the COVID-19 pandemic halting everything and made students learn virtually), I think I’ve just grown in so many different ways because of the opportunities here,” he said of the Kearney School District. “In band, I’ve been able to be a drum major and conduct all of that. Just getting to get in with a group of people and lead, that’s been super fun over the years.”
In addition to excelling in school, McNutt is gaining plenty of real-world experience in the business world. He completed an internship at Kearney Trust Company that led to a teller position.
“I’ve worked as a teller for about the last eight months. Through that, I’ve developed a love for everything banking and finance,” he said. “I created a few spreadsheets for them and they ended up giving me a seat on their assets and liabilities committee.”
The lessons learned are ones that will come in handy when McNutt attends Missouri State. He plans to double major in finance and risk management.
McNutt is a motivated individual who enjoys not only excelling in what he puts his mind to, but also in giving back.
“I’ve always been raised in a Christian household from a young age and so my parents have always instilled in me those values. It’s about always being kind to people, helping others and just trying to do the right thing because none of us are perfect, but there’s a lot of things we can do to go the extra mile and help people out. So that’s what I always try to do.”
