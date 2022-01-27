LIBERTY — The Diversity Festival Planning Committee announced Liberty Public Schools' Annual Diversity Festival will be held in a virtual format on Monday, Jan. 31.
The one-day event will incorporate the components of the LPS Graduate Profile and highlight video segments that celebrate aspects of diversity that exist within the LPS community.
A link will be sent on the morning of the event that will allow audiences to access the featured content any time of the day. Additional details will be shared on the district's various LPS social media platforms leading up to the event.
