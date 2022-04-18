Warrior Scholar Bowl Team wins district championship

SMITHVILLE — The Smithville High School Warrior Scholar Bowl Team won the Class 5, District 8 Championship on Saturday, April 9.
The team defeated Kearney 570-170 in the championship match. Team members included Brandon Clancy, Eli Bosley, Alex Duckwitz, Seaton Lowe, Joseph Sanders, Carson Bollinger, Morgen Foster, Nate Kershaw, Cole Matthews, and Mason West. The team will play Raytown South on Wednesday, April 20, at SHS in the state quarterfinals.
Bosley and Clancy also received accolades for their individual performances at the District Scholar Bowl Tournament. Both players placed on the All-District Team. Bosley was the top individual player of the entire tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.