SMITHVILLE — The Warrior Closet is a free program set up through Smithville School District that allows families to have accessibility to the school supplies, clothing, and hygiene items that they need. There are multiple dates throughout the year that are set up to allow families to shop and get the items that they need for their students.
According to the district, spring and summer clothes have been sorted and are ready for distribution. Spring dates are 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 1; 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 24; 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 5; 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 14; and 10 a.m.to noon, Saturday, April 23.
The closet is located in the trailers behind Smithville Middle School, 675 S. Commercial Ave.
