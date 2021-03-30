WGU offers classroom funding for Missouri teachers

WGU Missouri is offering K-12 teachers across Missouri, Illinois and Kansas a chance to nominate innovative classroom projects by April 18 for an opportunity to receive full or partial funding.
The call is part of the nonprofit university’s Fund My Classroom initiative, which aims to support teachers who want to expand their classroom curriculum to further engage students, but are limited by costs. WGU Missouri plans to award up to $125,000 in grants to deserving teachers this year.
“K-12 educators can request funding for any type of innovative classroom project they believe would provide an enriching classroom experience for their students – from books, supplies and equipment or technology to classroom experiences and field trips,” states a release.
To be considered, proposed projects must include a description, detailing how much funding is needed and how the proposed project will benefit students.
Projects can be submitted online at wgu.edu/fundmyclassroom through April 18. Teachers whose projects are chosen will be notified during Teacher Appreciation Week, which runs May 3 through 7.
