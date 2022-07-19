KANSAS CITY — KC Scholars, which serves a six-county area in the Kansas City metro area including Clay County, will be one benefactor of 12 nonprofits granted $48,000 from Enterprise car rental company.
KC Scholars provides educational funding to low-income and underserved populations.
“These organizations embody the spirit of Enterprise Holdings' ROAD Forward initiative in working to drive change in three key areas: early childhood development, youth health and wellness and career and college preparation,” states a release.
This is the second year the company has provided grants to organizations in the region as part of its five-year $55 million commitment, announced last year, to drive change in communities.
“Local grant recipient organizations, such as first-year recipient Kansas City Scholars, were selected from hundreds of nominations by Enterprise employees on behalf of nonprofits in the Kansas City area and the organizations are thrilled for the support. The organization provides low- and modest-income students and adults the opportunity to return to and complete college,” states the release. “This grant will help KC Scholars continues its legacy of support for postsecondary attainment through an Adult Learner scholarship for students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.