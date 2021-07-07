Heidi Becker, a Kearney High School graduate, has returned home after spending June 20 through 26 immersed in learning the ins and outs of the political workings of state, county and municipal government at Girls State in Warrensburg.
Becker served as Parks and Recreation director of Broeg City in Barton County for the Federalist Party, was voted Outstanding Political Citizen for her city and county and was selected as a flag bearer for the governor she helped to elect.
"She enjoyed her experience so much, she even filled out an application for assistant counselor for next year," states a release.
Since its inception in 1937, American Legion Auxiliary Girls State has empowered thousands of accomplished young women to aspire to great things, states the release.
"Their stellar accomplishments are grounded in leadership skills enhanced at American Legion Auxiliary Girls State programs in all 50 states. Past ALA Girls State participants include members of presidential cabinets, mayors, governors, state representatives, senators, corporate CEOs, nationally-known journalists and military officers," the release states.
For 79 summers, the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Missouri has hosted this program, at no cost to the delegates, for young women in Missouri to learn and grow as leaders and involved, informed citizens.
Missouri Girls State was first established in 1940 as one of 11 Girls State programs in the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.