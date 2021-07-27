KEARNEY — The 2021-22 school year kindergarten orientation for Kearney schools will be 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at the following locations: Dogwood Elementary School, 1400 Cedarwood Parkway; Hawthorne Elementary School, 1815 S. Jefferson St.; Kearney Elementary School, 902 S. Jefferson St.; and Southview Elementary School, 7 S. Campus Drive.
Kindergarten orientation provides students entering kindergarten and their parents/guardians an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the school campus, teachers and learn basic rules and procedures.
Students and families at the orientation can participate in various activity stations in classrooms to preview teaching and learning. There will also be snack time and recess.
“It’s very important for kindergarteners to have a chance to see and experience school before the first day of classes,” said Hawthorne Elementary School Principal Lauren Malone. “We’re looking forward to welcoming our new families and helping provide them with the guidance and resources they need to have a great first year of public school.”
KSD’s 2021-22 academic year starts Tuesday, Aug. 24. Important back-to-school information is available and being updated online at ksdr1.net/back-to-school.
To learn more about how to enroll a child in Kearney schools, visit the Enrollment Center webpage at ksdr1.net/departments/enrollment-center, call District Registrar Carmen Berry at (816) 628-3187 or email her at berryc@ksdr1.net. The center is in the KSD Central Office, 150 W. Missouri Highway 92.
