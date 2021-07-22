KEARNEY — A week after announcing the resignation of former Superintendent Matt Miller, the Kearney School District Board of Education appointed Todd White as interim superintendent. The appointment was approved during the board’s business meeting Wednesday, July 21.

White will start Monday, Aug. 2.

“His top priority is to ensure that each student gets the world-class educational experiences they need and deserve when classes begin on Aug. 24 for the new school year,” states a school district release.

The board engaged White about his possible interest in the temporary position after Miller’s resignation and after having worked with White in a consulting capacity this summer on team-building initiatives. White, a retired educator and superintendent in the region, will serve as the district leader while the board searches for a permanent replacement.

The search for a permanent administrator will begin with stakeholder meetings including district families and patrons about the qualities they hope to see in the district’s next leader.

“Stability and leadership are critical as we focus on meeting the needs of students, families and staff members,” said School Board President Mark Kelly. “Dr. White has a long and distinguished history as a leader in public education in the Kansas City region. We are excited to have his experience at Kearney School District.”

White earned his bachelor’s degree from William Jewell College, master’s degree from the University of Central Missouri and doctorate from the University of Missouri. He began his career in public education as a teacher and coach at Lebanon High School in 1985. He served as superintendent for seven years in Harrisonville Cass R-IX School District, six years in North Kansas City Schools and four years in Blue Valley Schools.

“At Harrisonville, he led the district from a financially stressed position to having a 35% fund balance while providing staff salary and benefit increases every year. Dr. White led steady academic achievement gains, record-setting graduation rates and a 200% increase in the number of students participating in STEM programs while at NKCS,” states a Kearney district release about the new hire.

“I’m excited to join the Bulldog family and help Kearney School District achieve its goals in the 2021-22 academic year,” White said in a Kearney district released statement. “This is a great team and a great community. We’ve got the right game plan and we’re going to keep moving the ball forward and making gains.”

More details on this developing story, including salary and benefits being paid to White, will be released as they become available.