Due to inclement weather, Kearney School District will have a virtual learning day for all students Monday, Feb. 8.
"Kids Club and EEC are closed," states a social media post about the district.
Monday will also be a virtual learning day for all Smithville Schools.
"Students should log in to Google Classroom and check their email for further instructions from their teachers at the start of their school day," states the district's website. "Innovation Learning will be open and available at Horizon Elementary from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for all children enrolled in the program."
