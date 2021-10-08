LIBERTY — Liberty High School alumni were announced as the newest members of the Liberty High School Hall of Fame Friday, Oct. 1. As part of homecoming weekend at LHS, four were inducted as new members that have played an integral part of Liberty High School's 131-year history, according to the alumni group.
The 2021 class includes:
Shea Groom (Class of 2011): While at LHS, Groom was active in soccer, basketball and track. She was the Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year in 2010 and 2011 and a member of the back-to-back Liberty state champion soccer teams in 2011 and 2012. Following her career at Texas A&M University, she was drafted 12th overall in the National Women's Soccer League, and is currently a member of the NWSL's Houston Dash.
Dr. Marty Jacobs (Liberty High School Principal 1985-2009): Jacobs had a 35-year career as a secondary leader in Liberty Public Schools, the first 25 years serving as principal at Liberty High School.
"His dedication to creating access and opportunities for students has resulted in an outstanding slate of experiences including bringing speech, debate and drama programs to LHS as well as adding dual credit and advanced placement programming," stated hall of fame organizers.
Jacobs spent his final decade in education serving as the first principal of Liberty North High School.
Katie (Martin) Lawson (Class of 1995): Katie was a three-sport athlete, lettering in volleyball, basketball and track. She received all-conference honors in basketball and volleyball. In addition, she served as president of National Honor Society and as drum major for the marching band. She attended William Jewell College in Liberty and play basketball and volleyball while majoring in education.
Lawson has served in several leadership roles, both in the Liberty and North Kansas City school districts. She was named Clay-Platte Assistant Principal of the Year, and received her doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis from University of Missouri, Columbia. She joins her brother, Jeremy Martin, as the only brother-sister combo in the Blue Jays Hall of Fame.
Brian Mercer (Class of 1990): While at Liberty High School, Mercer was a member of the basketball, cross country, golf and track teams as well as a participant in speech and debate and leadership. He currently works for Ford Motor Company, serving as a production team leader and mentoring employees. He has also volunteered for the North Kansas City School District, most notably in the role of PTA council president and Missouri PTA regional director.
Mercer's most recent accolades include being awarded the Oak Park High School District Volunteer of the Year award in 2019 and the Greater Kansas City Association of School Librarians Advocate of the Year in 2020.
The Liberty High School Alumni Hall of Fame was introduced in 2014 with an inaugural class of five members. Since then, the Hall of Fame has grown to include 20 members.
