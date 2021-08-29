LIBERTY — Liberty High School and Blue Jay Nation have reintroduce the Liberty High School Hall of Fame by accepting nominations for this award starting with the 2021 Homecoming festivities.
Liberty High School has a rich history and proud tradition of excellence spanning more than 125 years. Since its founding on the corner of Mill and Gallatin streets in 1890, the alumni have gone on to make major impacts, not only to the Liberty community, but across the nation and world with accomplishments in the areas of athletics, education, political science, medicine, and fine arts, just to name a few, according to a press release.
The goal of the Hall of Fame is to recognize these accomplishments in an effort to share common Blue Jay pride by appreciating who we are and what being part of Blue Jay Nation represents. With the completion of renovations to our current campus, the administration is dedicated to making a permanent home for the Hall of Fame and its inductees.
All alumni from any Liberty High School graduating class are eligible to be inducted into the Hall. In addition, Blue Jay Nation seeks to further consider anyone in the community who has had a major impact on Liberty High School through their support and advocacy for our school, students, faculty, and traditions.
Nomination forms are due to Blue Jay Nation by Sept. 20. A committee made up of LHS staff, students, alumni, and parents will review nominations and notify inductees. Winners will be introduced at the Homecoming events on Oct. 1 as well as the Homecoming football game that evening. A reception in their honor will be announced at a later date. The nomination form can be found at: https://www.lps53.org/domain/5335
For questions, email Blue Jay Nation at bluejaynation@lps53.org.
