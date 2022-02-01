Briton Hyer was named to the fall 2021 president’s list at Chadron State College, Chadron, Nebraska. To be named to the list, students must have a 4.0 GPA, completed 45 credit hours, be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree and have no incomplete grades during the semester.
Caroline Boyle was named to DePauw University’s fall 2021 dean’s list at DePauw University, Greencastle, Indiana. The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Olivia Oswald was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Evansville in Evansville, Indiana. To merit this honor, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a GPA of 3.5 or above.
Charlotte Brookins, a second-year student at the University of Iowa, was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester.
Katherine Moore, a freshman studying graphic design, and Cooper Richardson, a senior studying computer science with an embedded math minor, were included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the fall 2021 semester at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.
Caleb Scott Monnig and Kaylee Jewell Parker were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Central Methodist University in Fayette. To be named to the list, students earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for the semester.
Walker Bond, Sarah Bono, Jackson Cooper, Nancy Gilllespie, Faith Harris, Carson Krop, Madalyn Newton, Hanna O’Leary, Carson Payne, Hope Peck, Cole Roberts, Kathryn Rodrigues and Alec Walls were named to the fall 2021 semester dean’s list at William Jewell College, Liberty. The honor recognizes students with a GPA of 3.7 or above in at least 14 hours.
Brooke Myers was named to the fall 2021 president’s list for Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester. To be on the list, full-time undergraduate students must earn a minimum GPA of 3.7.
Daniel Garrison and Allison Swetnam were named to the fall 2021 trustee’s honor roll list at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar. To be on the list, a student must carry at least 12 hours of college with a 3.85 to 4.0 GPA.
Gracie Beal and Nathan Wetzel were named to the fall 2021 president’s list at Southwest Baptist University. To be on the list, a student must carry at least 12 hours of college with a 3.7 to 3.84 GPA.
Emma Perry was named to the fall 2021 honor’s list at Southwest Baptist University. To be on the list, a student must carry at least 12 hours of college with a 3.0 to 3.49 GPA.
Conaire Bradfield, Delaney Brown, Jordan Carlson, Lukas Hudson, Abby Keller, Payton Robertson, Samantha Seggerman, Abigail Wagner, Ava Ward and Caroline Wright were named to the fall 2021 president’s list at Truman State University in Kirksville. To qualify, an undergraduate student must attain a semester 4.0 GPA and complete at least 12 credit hours.
Kayden Alderman, Caroline Casel, Gabe Elliott, Elaina Gorton, Jeffrey Laubscher, Ryan Olivas, Chloe Roffman, Hannah Saunders and Sophia Tulipana were named to the fall 2021 vice president of academic affairs list at Truman State University. To qualify, an undergraduate must attain a semester GPA of at least 3.5 and complete at least 12 credit hours.
Hayden West was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Wheaton College, Wheaton, Illinois. To be included on the list, undergraduate students must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher.
Amayiah Hall was named to the fall 2021 president’s honor roll at Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas. To make the list, students must maintain a 4.0 GPA.
Kiersten Astarita, Isabelle Bates, Regan Beagle, Anna Chapman, Michael Chapman, Bradyn Cowger, Victoria Dillon, Allison Heggen, Kirsten Johnson, Alaina Lee, Emily McKenna, Paige Nicewaner, Grace Ordonio, Mia Orlich, Wade Thomas, Grace Thomason, Preston Thompson and Hannah Tritz were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Missouri State University.
Nicholas Rutherford and Jenna Spence were named to the fall 2021 honor roll at Emporia State University, Emporia, Kansas. To qualify for the university honor roll, students earned a minimum 3.80 semester GPA in at least 12 graded hours.
Brooke Truelove and Sarah Woods were named to the fall 2021 semester dean’s list at Avila University, Kansas City. To be included on list, students must have successfully completed at least 12 credit hours with at least a 3.5 GPA for the semester.
Hannah Berry, Zach Mapel, James Sisson and Mona Tajchman were named to the fall 2021 semester president’s honor roll at Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph. Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a GPA of 4.0 qualify for the honor.
Lexi Chestnut, Jessica Guadagnoli and Ethan Harper were named to the fall 2021 semester dean’s honor roll at Missouri Western State University.
Levi Anderson earned faculty honors for fall 2021 at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 GPA for the semester.
Alison Adams and Kassidy Pfeiffer were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Washburn University, Topeka, Kansas. To qualify, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester GPA of 3.4 to 3.99.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.