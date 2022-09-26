Tanner Mayfield

Kearney High School senior Tanner Mayfield is a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist.

Kearney High School senior Tanner Mayfield learned last week that he has earned an elite designation as a National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation selected just 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered in the spring.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.