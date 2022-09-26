Kearney High School senior Tanner Mayfield learned last week that he has earned an elite designation as a National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation selected just 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered in the spring.
“Honestly, I didn’t really understand how prestigious it was, so I wasn’t sure how to react,” Mayfield said. “My parents were really happy about it, and I realized it’s a big deal, so I’m definitely happy.”
In addition to Mayfield being named a semifinalist, fellow Kearney student Anna Jensen and Smithville High School senior Nathaniel Kershaw received a National Merit Scholarship Letter of Commendation.
To be considered for a Merit scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level. About 95% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
Jensen and Kershaw join about 34,000 other Commended Students being recognized by the NMSC for their exceptional academic promise, according to the organization.
Mayfield, who is on the KHS boys swim team, complimented his KHS teachers.
“I’m interested in engineering, particularly chemical engineering,” he said. “The math teachers here are excellent and have done a great job of preparing me.”
High school juniors entered the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.
Three types of National Merit Scholarships will be offered in the spring of 2023. About 950 corporate-sponsored Merit scholarship awards will be provided by approximately 180 corporations and business organizations for finalists who meet their specified criteria, such as children of the grantor’s employees or residents of communities where sponsor plants or offices are located. In addition, about 160 colleges and universities are expected to finance some 3,800 college-sponsored Merit scholarship awards for finalists who will attend the sponsor institution.
National Merit Scholarship winners of 2023 will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July.
