LIBERTY — In a surprise ceremony, held at the Liberty Public Schools District Administration Center Oct. 2, longtime LPS Administrator Dee Rosekrans was presented with the Missouri Association of School Personnel Administrators’ Human Resources Administrator of the Year award.
“Mr. Rosekrans has served in public education for an unprecedented 50 years and is a fixture in our community,” a press release states. “To leave him with a congratulatory message, we would encourage you to visit our LPS Facebook page with last week’s announcement. We are all very happy for him to receive this recognition and thank him for all he does for us.”
