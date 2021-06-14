KEARNEY — Starting Monday, June 14, mask wearing in Kearney School District is optional for students and adults vaccinated against COVID-19.
"Unvaccinated adults should continue to wear masks while they are in our buildings. Even though masks are not required, students may still choose to wear them. We will be updating our return-to-school plan in the coming weeks. We will continue to follow guidance from public health officials as the pandemic evolves and anticipate that there may be more changes in the future," states a district letter to families.
The news comes after Clay County Public Health Center issued new guidance last week regarding COVID-19 mitigation in schools.
“Evaluation of in-school transmission data collected in partnership with Clay County public school districts, widespread availability of the COVID-19 vaccines, expanded age eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination for adolescents and low case rates indicate that students are at very low risk for transmitting COVID-19,” Clay County Director of Public Health Gary Zaborac wrote in a communication with school districts. “Therefore, CCPHC will recommend optional masking for students and vaccinated adults. Unvaccinated faculty, staff and visitors should still wear a mask.”
In the school district, students and adults will still be required to wear a mask while riding school buses. This bus mandate aligns with guidelines issued federally by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.