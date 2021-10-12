Northland Christian Schools is announced the commitment of a $1,520,000 grant from the Stanley M. Herzog Charitable Foundation. The grant will serve as a significant contribution toward a $6.5 million goal for the “Doing Good: A Kingdom Campaign” effort the school will be undertaking over the next 12 to 24 months.
Much of the contribution will be directed toward expanding the current footprint of the Kansas City North campus, states a release. The goals of the campaign include construction of a new classroom wing that includes a new music center, administrative suite, multipurpose activity space, STEM learning areas and classrooms.
Additional plans are to convert multiple current spaces to better serve students and staff. A multiuse athletic complex will act as a home for Trailblazers Athletics as well as the potential for hosting community events.
“What the Herzog Foundation has done for kingdom education in their brief existence is nothing short of remarkable,” said Bryan Prewitt, superintendent. “God is already using the Herzog Foundation to impact future generations of Northland Christian Trailblazers through this significant gift. This gift will provide added classroom space as well as activities venues that will accommodate and attract an even greater number of students. Students who will learn, love and lead the world to Christ. On behalf of the students, family, faculty and staff at Northland Christian, we want to say thank you to the Herzog Foundation for their generosity and support.”
The Herzog Foundation has also awarded scholarships to four 2021-22 conferences including: marketing, donor development, leadership and school board.
“Northland Christian Schools have become a landmark in the north Kansas City community,” said Herzog Foundation Chairman Todd Graves. “Northland’s track record of excellence has led to unprecedented growth. We hope that Herzog’s partnership will lead to even more growth with improved facilities.”
Northland Christian Schools was founded in 2006 as a collaboration between Northern Hills Christian Academy and Life Christian Academy. In May of 2007, Northland Christian and Life Christian permanently fused into one independent preschool through 12th-grade school system.
Northland Christian Schools currently operates two campuses in the Northland of Kansas City and serves a total of 443 students.
