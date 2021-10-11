Northland Christian Schools named Bryan Prewitt as superintendent. Prewitt was appointed acting superintendent earlier this year and previously served as the secondary school principal.
With a 30-year career in education, Prewitt worked most recently in Lone Jack. He earned his bachelor’s degree in education from William Jewel College in Liberty, his master’s degree in secondary administration from University of Missouri-Kansas City, and his education specialist degree in superintendency from University of central Missouri.
Northland Christian is a private, pre-K through 12th-grade school system with its main campus at 10500 N. Arrowhead Trafficway, Kansas City, and a pre-K through fifth-grade campus near Liberty at 7700 N. Church Road. The school is dually accredited through ACSI and AdvancED and has 443 students. Northland Christian is a member of MSHAA and has a variety of extracurricular activities for students, including participation in the Northland CAPS program.
Prewitt will lead a staff of 62 educators and administrators.
He and his wife Tammy are members of Discover Church. They have been married 39 years and have three adult children and four grandchildren.
“I accepted Christ at 8 years old, and it’s so wonderful to be in a school environment where I can tell children of all ages all about God’s love and plan for their lives,” Prewitt said.
