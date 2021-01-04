Gov. Mike Parson announced $46 million in child care funding to ensure child care providers can support working Missouri families, especially those with low incomes during COVID-19, states a press release.
“As governor, I am committed to finding innovative ways to do this,” Parson said. “The funding ... will continue to help low-income families, support child care providers and provide new ways to meet the educational needs of students in child care settings.”
The announcement includes a new $2.5 million grant opportunity for child care providers across the state. Child care providers may apply for a grant of up to $25,000 to support the needs of school-age children who are virtually learning while in their care.
To help offset income loss due to low attendance during COVID-19, $12 million will be provided to fund 20% rate differential payments from January through May 2021 for Child Care Subsidy Program providers not currently receiving disproportionate share rate differential payments.
There is also continuation of several child care benefits for low-income Missourians including:
• An additional $10.9 million to fund a temporary child care subsidy benefit, up to 60 days, from January through May 2021 for low-income Missouri families unemployed due to COVID-19 while they look for work. This is a one-time benefit for Missouri parents.
• $12.8 million for Transitional Child Care Subsidy benefits through December 2021 for parents who work, attend school or train for work with an income from 138 to 215% of the federal poverty level, even if they previously did not qualify for the Child Care Subsidy program. Missouri families qualifying for a Transitional Child Care Subsidy benefit receive an 80% subsidy benefit if their income is between 138 to 176% of the FPL or a 60% subsidy if their income is from 177 to 215% of the FPL.
• $8.5 million to fund full-time child care subsidy benefits through May 2021 for working parents with eligible school-age students who are not attending in person.
“We know this additional funding is very welcome news to our families and those child care providers who are keeping children safe while parents work," said Missouri Department of Social Services Acting Director Jennifer Tidball.
Missourians in need of information on child care subsidy, food stamps, Medicaid, low-income home energy assistance program or temporary assistance for needy families benefit programs can visit dss.mo.gov.
