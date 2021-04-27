Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative awarded $1,000 scholarships to Northland high school seniors in the co-op’s three service districts.
Recipients are Liberty Holm of Holt, Emma Faith Jones of Platte City and Emily Shepherd of Liberty.
“Investing in the Northland’s next generation of leaders is a fundamental part of our community development efforts,” said Jennifer Grossl, marketing and communications manager at Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative. “These students are leaders in their communities and have bright futures ahead of them.”
Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative supports Northland schools throughout the year by hosting learning experiences, giving electrical safety demonstrations, sponsoring school events and extracurricular activities and investing in STEM teacher development.
