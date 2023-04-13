Director of Academic Services Jennifer Kopp waves from her new office space in the Kearney School District central office located in the former Mosaic medical building behind Mid-Continent Public Library in Kearney.
The new central office building includes offices for administrators, professional development spaces for staff, a school board meeting room — seen here — as well as space for the education foundation and vendors.
The new central office space includes Kearney Bulldog school colors, stone and glass. Upon entering the modern space, guests are greeted by office administrative assistant Lori Parker.
Upon entering the doors of the new central office, guests can see the Kearney School District mascot, a bulldog, on full display.
KEARNEY — After designing and planning for more than year and purchasing property three years ago, Kearney School District staff have been settling into the new home for their offices since the fall.
The new central office, formerly located in the same building as the Early Education Center at Missouri Highway 33 and 92, is now housed in the former Mosaic Life Care medical building behind the Kearney Mid-Continent Public Library branch at 425 W. Washington St.
A growing population of early learners and need for added classroom space at the Early Education Center prompted the move. Based on growth projected years ago, the school district entered into the purchasing process in late 2020. At the time of the purchase, the former medical building had been sitting vacant for two years. Mosaic Life Care closed its operation in the building in 2018 after a buyout from St. Luke’s Health System that year. The move saw Mosaic sell off multiple clinics around the Kansas City metro area.
“The credit for purchasing the former Mosaic space must go to the (school) board and their vision for being good stewards of public funds and being good community partners. They have always been proactive in looking ahead at growth and needs,” said Communications Director Ray Weikal. “They took a property that could have been blight and made it not. They utilized public funds to do something that benefits the whole community by doing that.”
The new central office building includes offices for administrators, professional development spaces for staff, a school board meeting room as well as space for the education foundation and vendors. Superintendent Emily Miller said the building and how it was set up previously made it a good fit for the district as “it was mostly cosmetic work” done after the school district purchase.
“It’s been a great project for us and we absolutely love being here,” said Weikal.
