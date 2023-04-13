KEARNEY — After designing and planning for more than year and purchasing property three years ago, Kearney School District staff have been settling into the new home for their offices since the fall.

The new central office, formerly located in the same building as the Early Education Center at Missouri Highway 33 and 92, is now housed in the former Mosaic Life Care medical building behind the Kearney Mid-Continent Public Library branch at 425 W. Washington St.

Kearney School District's Communication Director Ray Weikal begins a tour of new the central office located off Washington Street by showcasing the entryway and school board meeting room.

Ray Weikal continues the tour of Kearney School District's central office with a look at administrative staff offices.

