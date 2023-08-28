LIBERTY – Bond projects to be completed next for Liberty and Liberty North high schools include replacing grass with turf fields on the baseball and softball fields. Chief Operations Officer Steve Anderson said bond updates are provided monthly on the school district website.
District voters passed the $100 million bond issue in April with 80% approval. During the bond planning process, district officials created cost estimates for the more than 40 projects. The initial estimate for the field replacements was estimated at $4.9 million, however bids came in at nearly double that at $8.8 million, Anderson told the board at their Aug. 22 meeting. The board approved the work.
"There is a discrepancy with what was initially estimated over what the bids came in at. These numbers are often placeholders," Anderson said of estimates for the fields at the August school board meeting.
At both schools, in addition to turf installations, new backstops and new dugouts will be laid. According to the plans, the replacements are needed because the fields “require a lot of maintenance to remain usable and safe.” These fields are also often used for physical education classes, not just high school team games.
Anderson said the ballfields have presented several issues, including the extent of grading involved, which was an unforeseen issue at the time of initial estimates.
The auxiliary field at Liberty High School has "very serious issues,” he explained.
“I think its between 8 and 9 feet, is the slope between home plate and the outfield. It's just an unsafe condition, so we knew we needed to completely regrade that site," he said.
School leaders said the new fields will remain playable at times when current fields are unavailable due to rain.
“Our objective is to maintain that overall $100 million, that's the initial goal. We know that the money is kind of fungible, and it needs to be as nothing is well defined, so we are kind of targeting that overall goal,” Anderson said, adding that even though bids for the fields came back higher than anticipated, the district was able to invest bond funds and will receive interest, allowing more room in the budget.
Anderson said projects, once complete, will be high-quality and have a long life span.
Jeremy Tucker, superintendent for the district, called the field price tag a bit of sticker shock. Board Vice President Karen Rogers asked if any projects would fall off the list to stay within the budget.
“We are going to hit what we need to do and stay within the budget we have. We will keep you up to date on those bigger projects. The first wave may be a little painful, but no project will drop off,” Anderson said. “We have every confidence that what we promised voters will be completed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.