High schools to gain turf baseball, softball fields

The Liberty High School softball field will also be improved with turf as one of the many projects slated as part of the $100 million bond issue.

LIBERTY – Bond projects to be completed next for Liberty and Liberty North high schools include replacing grass with turf fields on the baseball and softball fields. Chief Operations Officer Steve Anderson said bond updates are provided monthly on the school district website.

District voters passed the $100 million bond issue in April with 80% approval. During the bond planning process, district officials created cost estimates for the more than 40 projects. The initial estimate for the field replacements was estimated at $4.9 million, however bids came in at nearly double that at $8.8 million, Anderson told the board at their Aug. 22 meeting. The board approved the work.

This is the view of Liberty High School's current baseball field from behind home plate. The grass is being replaced with turf.
A rendering of the Liberty High School fields shows what the fields will look like once replaced.
The Liberty North Eagles will also gain turfed fields for baseball and softball as seen in this rendering.

Community Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

