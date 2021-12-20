KEARNEY — After a monthslong search utilizing a hiring firm and input from families, Kearney School Board selected Emily Miller to be the district’s next superintendent.
The seven-member board unanimously Miller’s contract during the December board meeting last week.
According to Board President Mark Kelly, Miller possesses an impressive and extensive set of skills and experiences in public education leadership, making her uniquely qualified.
“It was very obvious to all of us on the board that Dr. Miller was the best choice to lead our school system,” he said. “We are excited to have her as a member of Team Bulldogs and looking forward to a new era of growth and success.”
Miller, who is unrelated to former Superintendent Matt Miller or any other educator in the district with the last name Miller, is currently assistant superintendent of operational services for the Lee’s Summit School District. She was interim superintendent for the 2019-20 academic year. Before that, Miller was LSR7’s assistant superintendent of special services for six years, following terms as director of special education at Santa Ynez Valley Special Education Consortium and Harrisonville Cass School District. She started her career as a special education teacher in Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia.
Miller earned a Bachelor of Arts in History from George Mason University, a Master of Arts in Education and Human Development from George Washington University and Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership at St. Louis University.
“Among Dr. Miller’s many professional achievements, she led a 2020 initiative that successfully garnered 82% voter approval for a $224 million no-tax-increase bond referendum in LSR7 and oversaw complex boundary changes as the district added a fourth middle school. That experience will prove invaluable as KSD prepares to ask voters to approve a $44 million no-tax-increase bond on April 5, 2022, in order to build a fifth elementary building and make facility improvements in all of the district’s schools,” states a Kearney School District release.
“There is already a lot to celebrate in Kearney School District and the future is very bright,” Emily said. “KSD has a great team, successful schools and remarkable students in a wonderful community. I’m ready to help guide the Bulldogs for many years to come as we innovate and evolve on behalf of our scholars and families.”
The KSD school board search for the district’s new leader came with the assistance of EGL Association at no charge.
“That search included gathering input from staff, parents/guardians and community members about the experiences and characteristics they would like the future superintendent to have. The board members opted to interview seven highly qualified candidates for the superintendent position,” states a release.
Kelly and the district have come under scrutiny in recent months for a variety of reasons from parents, including his and the district’s involvement with EGL. Kelly is a board member with the educational head-hunting and training firm and White, along with retired Superintendent Bill Nicely, are team members. Members of the Northland Parent Association, a grassroots effort made up of parents in Clay and Platte counties that opposes mask mandates, COVID-19 vaccines for children and critical race theory, have accused Kelly of having a conflict of interest due to his being a board member with EGL.
Kelly said he doesn’t see it that way, saying his being a board member with EGL is to help ensure the Kearney district gets the best possible candidates for its leadership. Kelly told the Courier-Tribune EGL was only part of the equation to narrow down candidates, which also included seeking patron input from public meetings and a districtwide survey. EGL helped narrow qualified candidates and the complete school board, consisting of six others — Bree Switzer, Darlene Bailey, Brian Hamm, Dan Holloway, John Kern and Susan Woehrman — interviewed seven finalists before each voting to hire Emily, who was the only female finalist.
Emily will officially start as KSD’s superintendent on July 1, 2022. The board and Interim Superintendent Todd White will coordinate with her over the next six months to “ensure a smooth transition,” states the district release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.