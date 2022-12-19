KSD Strategic Plan 2022
Amanda Lubinski

KEARNEY — The school district in Kearney has a new five-year plan with a goal of helping ensure the district meets public education needs of the community.

The KSD Board of Education unanimously approved the 2022-27 Strategic Plan during a December board meeting. The plan is the result of a community engagement process that lasted several months and included input from students, parents/guardians, staff members, businesses and organizational leaders, government officials and property owners.

