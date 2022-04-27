Liberty Board of Education reorganizes

LIBERTY — At the monthly regular Liberty Public Schools Board of Education meeting Tuesday, April 19, two board members were officially sworn into their positions, while outgoing longtime members were thanked for their service.
Earlier this month, Karen Rogers and Daniel Currence were elected to serve three-year terms on the board. They replace Scott Connor and Andrew Roffmann, both chose not to seek reelection. The outgoing board members were presented a commemorative bell for their service to the LPS school community.
In another reorganization activity, Nick Bartlow was elected to serve another year as board president and Angie Reed was chosen to continue in her role as board vice president.
