LIBERTY — The Liberty School Board of Education hired Reagan Allegri to serve as the next principal of Heritage Middle School, starting July 1.
Allegri has served as an educator for the past 15 years, the past four as an assistant principal at Maple Park Middle School in the North Kansas City School District. She has also served as a teacher of sixth-grade social studies at Maple Park and second grade for seven years at Oakwood Manor Elementary.
“Dr. Allegri will be a wonderful asset to Heritage Middle School and Liberty Public Schools,” said LPS Assistant Superintendent of Leadership and Learning Communities Julie Moore. “She has a wealth of experience at the middle level and a passion for innovation and inclusion of all students that will allow Heritage to continue the great work that is currently happening. Her energy and heart for kids will make her a tremendous leader of the HMS community.”
Allegri received her bachelor’s degree from Missouri Western State University, her master’s from Mid-America Nazarene University, specialist degree from Northwest Missouri State University and doctorate from William Woods University.
Allegri will replace Scott Carr, who announced his retirement earlier this school year.
