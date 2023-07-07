Liberty school board earns MSBA Governance Team honor

MSBA leaders present Liberty School Board member AJ Byrd, Board President Angie Reed and Superintendent Jeremy Tucker the governance award.

 Submitted Photo/Aaron Clark Photography

LIBERTY — The Liberty School Board of Education is among 17 Missouri school boards earning the Missouri School Board Association’s 2023 Governance Team Award.

This award is based on the "outstanding commitment of the school board and superintendent to ongoing professional development in effective governance practices," reads a district release.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.