Liberty school board earns state governance team honor Jul 7, 2023 MSBA leaders present Liberty School Board member AJ Byrd, Board President Angie Reed and Superintendent Jeremy Tucker the governance award. Submitted Photo/Aaron Clark Photography Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LIBERTY — The Liberty School Board of Education is among 17 Missouri school boards earning the Missouri School Board Association’s 2023 Governance Team Award.This award is based on the "outstanding commitment of the school board and superintendent to ongoing professional development in effective governance practices," reads a district release.The award also recognizes board members' commitment to regional and statewide leadership and to active participation in legislative advocacy for public schools and the students they serve.The school board in each awarded district achieved the following criteria:• district is fully accredited;• all school board members completed the essential new board member certification from MSBA;• all board members fulfilled the refresher training requirement for the current year through MSBA;• at least two board members attained the advanced level of certification from MSBA;• at least one board member attained the master level of certification;• at least a quorum of the board and the superintendent attended the 2022 MSBA annual conference and a regional meeting during the past year;• a representative attended the 2023 MSBA Advocacy Day; and • a board member representative participated in MSBA’s delegate assembly.The school boards and superintendents receiving the award were recognized during MSBA’s Summer Summit held June 16 and 17 in Branson. 