Liberty schools Board of Education recognized by state

LIBERTY — Liberty Public Schools Board of Education is one of 26 Missouri school district boards to receive the Missouri School Boards' Association 2020 Governance Team Award.
According to a press release, this award is based on the school board's and superintendent's "outstanding" commitment to ongoing professional development in areas such as student achievement, school law and finance, board operations and contemporary issues in education.
The award recognizes commitment to regional and statewide leadership and active participation in legislative advocacy for public schools and students they serve, the release states.
In the Northland, other recognized district boards include North Kansas City, Park Hill and Platte County.
To achieve this recognition, boards must meet the following criteria:
• All board members have completed the essential certification from MSBA.
• The district is fully accredited.
• At least two board members have attained advanced level of certification from MSBA.
• At least one board member has a master's level of certification from MSBA.
• At least a quorum of the board and superintendent attended the 2019 MSBA Annual Conference and regional meeting during in the last year.
• A representative attended the 2020 MSBA Legislative Forum.
• A representative participated in the MSBA Delegate Assembly.
Due to coronavirus, the release states governance teams will be formally recognized during the MSBA Annual Conference in cooperation with the Missouri Association of School Administrators in September.
The Missouri School Boards' Association is a not-for-profit association that exists to help school boards.
