LIBERTY — The Liberty Board of Education seeks applicants to fill vacant seats on the Audit & Finance Committee.
Each seat carries a tree-year term ending June 30, 2025. The position would begin immediately following an interview and selection process by the school board to be conducted at the regular meeting scheduled in June, currently scheduled from June 21. Applicants must be available to participate in the interview process on that date.
This committee is appointed by the Liberty School Board and is responsible for making recommendations to the board relating to matters of audit and/or financial concern related to district operations.
The overall responsibility of the committee consists of performing a comprehensive, prospective review of operations and making recommendations on items including: revenue and expenditures, capital improvement and investment reports, the annual budget, long-range financial planning objectives, audits and internal control reports.
Committee members will review financial data on a monthly basis and attend quarterly meetings, typically at 5:30 p.m. Mondays, the day prior to regular board meetings.
Qualified candidates should have experience or background in a leadership capacity, budgets, accounting, auditing or finance, according to the district.
Meetings held by the committee are open to the public and subject to the Missouri Sunshine Law.
Applications will be accepted through Friday, May 20. The application can be found online on the district’s website, lps53.org, and clicking "Audit & Finance Committee Application."
For more information, contact Cindy Sullivant, chief financial officer, at 736-7105.
