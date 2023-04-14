New board members take oath for Smithville School Board

The Smithville School Board members are now Patrick Nichols, Ian Saxton, Stacia Cudd, Scott Jacoby, Susan Whitacre, Jeff Bloemker and Whitney Carlile.

 Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune

SMITHVILLE — Smithville School Board members Denney Fales and Scott Haggerty didn’t run for re-election this last election cycle in April, but both men shared that in the near future, they may decide to run again.

On Wednesday, April 12, the school board met for a reorganization meeting. Incoming board members Patrick Nichols and Stacia Cudd took the oath of office. They were joined by incumbent Susan Whitacre, who was re-elected this April to another three-year term. She now starts her second term as a board member.

Scott Haggerty and Denney Fales, outgoing Smithville School Board members, shared a few thoughts about the district and its direction during a school board meeting this week.

