New board members take oath for Smithville School Board

SMITHVILLE — Smithville School Board members Denney Fales and Scott Haggerty didn’t run for re-election this last election cycle in April, but both men shared that in the near future, they may decide to run again.
On Wednesday, April 12, the school board met for a reorganization meeting. Incoming board members Patrick Nichols and Stacia Cudd took the oath of office. They were joined by incumbent Susan Whitacre, who was re-elected this April to another three-year term. She now starts her second term as a board member.
Along with the oath of office, the board voted to continue to have Jeff Bloemker serve as president of the board and Whitacre to retain the role of vice president.
During a brief reception, outgoing board member Haggerty spoke about the district's successes.
“I’m happy for the candidate we selected for superintendent, Dr. Mark Maus,” he explained. “I’m glad we have moved the bar on inclusion and the bar on real-world learning. The last thing I can say is that I’m happy with the PILOTS (payments in lieu of taxes) and the tax incentives the district receives.”
Along with these positives, Haggerty believes that the next step for the district will be to move from great to elite.
Fales said his nine years on the school board have been full of ups and downs. Some of the challenges have been personnel concerns and a failed tax levy, but in the past couple years, the board has helmed the $14.1 million general obligation bond that brought an addition to Eagle Heights Elementary and the high school, specifically the Warrior Activity Center.
The addition of the activity center is a two-story facility that includes a synthetic turfed area for football drills with garage doors that open onto a view of the stadium. The upper level includes wrestling mats for the middle and high school teams. There are also coaches’ offices, restrooms and access to a concession area.
“Now we are leaving with the passage of the bond for the transportation facility and safety needs,” he said. “We have been part of a lot of accomplishments. We made it through COVID and survived that. Give me a few years, I would like to come back to continue to be a servant for the district.”
