SMITHVILLE — At the April 13 Smithville School District board meeting, Whitney Carlile and Scott Jacoby were sworn in as the newest school board members.
After Carlile and Jacoby took the oath of office, members elected Jeff Bloemker as board president and Susan Whitacre as board vice president.
Carlile and Jacoby will each serve a three-year term.
“I am thrilled to represent our community as a member of the Smithville School Board. As a mom of four kids, I am all in and heavily invested in the success of every student in our district,” said Carlile. “I am eager to work together with parents, teachers, administration, students, community members and our board to continue to raise the bar in our schools, ensuring our students have every opportunity available to reach their potential. I look forward to listening, asking questions and speaking up for the people I represent.”
Students, Carlile said, will be her top priority.
“I am grateful for the trust and support shown to be an advocate for them while serving on the board,” she said.
Jacoby said his goal is to ensure educators have the tools necessary to provide the best learning environment for children.
“And for our board to be the trusted community voice on education and protecting our school funds for Smithville. I understand to be a public servant is to be selfless while having empathy and a willingness to build a bridge to those who may disagree on certain matters,” he shared.
Also during the April 13 meeting, Superintendent Todd Schuetz offered his and the district’s appreciation to outgoing members Sarah Lamer and Len Matthies. Lamer served two terms and Matthies served one.
