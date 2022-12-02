SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Board of Education announced the choice of Dr. Mark Maus to serve as the next superintendent of the Smithville School District, starting on July 1, 2023.
Maus, who attended Smithville School District for his K-12 education graduating in 1996, will replace Denise Harwood, who has been serving as interim superintendent during the current school year.
The Smithville Board of Education used extensive feedback from students, staff, and community members to help guide them as they chose from a national field of candidates. The board received over 500 pieces of feedback during this process, according to the district.
Board of Education President, Jeff Bloemker said, “The Board of Education conducted a nationwide search to find the right candidate to lead our district into the future. It turns out, that candidate first walked through the doors of our district as a first grader at what is now Maple Elementary School. We are excited to welcome Dr. Maus home and believe his visionary leadership, energizing presence, and commitment to excellence for every child can help take us to the next level.”
Maus has experience in education and leadership. He began his career as a secondary math teacher before serving as high school assistant principal, high school principal and executive director of human resources. Maus has most recently served as the executive director of 7-12 academics in North Kansas City Schools, where he led the district’s secondary schools through the implementation of College & Career Pathways.
While serving as the principal of Oak Park High School, he collaborated with community leaders, parents, students, and staff to develop a building-level strategic plan. Through the activation of this plan, the building moved from being barely fully accredited through the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to earning 99.6% of the points possible through DESE and Missouri School Improvement Process.
In preparation for the superintendency, he recently completed the District Administration: Superintendency Academy, which focused on preparing current leaders with the goal of serving as superintendent.
Maus graduated from Northwest Missouri State University with a major in education and minors in mathematics and science and a master’s degree in educational leadership. He earned his specialist degree in educational leadership and his doctorate in PK-12 educational leadership from the University of Missouri in Kansas City.
“I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to come back home to serve the community that has given me so much,” Maus said. “Smithville School District is a destination my wife and I have spoken about for several years based on the values of the community and commitment to education. We are excited to bring our children to Smithville and have them become Warriors. As we move forward, please know I will lead with integrity, focused on collaboration with our students, families, staff, and the community. Together, we will continue to advance Smithville to a premier school district!”
