SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Board of Education announced the choice of Dr. Mark Maus to serve as the next superintendent of the Smithville School District, starting on July 1, 2023.

Maus, who attended Smithville School District for his K-12 education graduating in 1996, will replace Denise Harwood, who has been serving as interim superintendent during the current school year. 

