SMITHVILLE — With a unanimous vote from the Smithville Board of Education at the board’s December meeting, a $17.5 million bond issue received approval to be put to voters on the April 4, 2023 ballot in Clay, Platte and Clinton counties.
The December discussion and approval was the second time the school board discussed the ballot measure. The board initially discussed ballot language in November.
At the December meeting, board member Whitney Carlile suggested ballot language include listing the individual schools.
“I truly believe that voters will connect with the issue if the bond language states all the individual school names,” she explained. “It clearly defines that all the schools will be getting safety and security improvements.”
Along with safety improvements, bond dollars, if approved, will pay for construction of a new transportation/maintenance facility; installation of new HVAC equipment at Smithville Middle School and Horizon Elementary; conversion of the middle school athletic field to synthetic turf; and the renovation of the Smithville High School gymnasium to expand seating.
The bus maintenance facility will be the largest project monetarily for the district at an estimated $6.2 million. The second largest projects are the HVAC projects for Smithville Middle and Horizon Elementary schools projected at $8 million. The high school gym renovations are slated at $1.2 million and the turf conversion at the middle school is estimated to cost $1.1 million.
Security enhancements, which include cameras and doors throughout the entire district, will cost around $600,000 while added sidewalks are estimated to cost $400,000.
The bond issue on the April ballot is being touted as a no-tax-increase effort, meaning while the debt service payment plan will be extended if the measure is approved, the debt service property tax levy is estimated to remain unchanged at $1.0905 per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.