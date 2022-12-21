Smithville school district logo

SMITHVILLE — With a unanimous vote from the Smithville Board of Education at the board’s December meeting, a $17.5 million bond issue received approval to be put to voters on the April 4, 2023 ballot in Clay, Platte and Clinton counties.

The December discussion and approval was the second time the school board discussed the ballot measure. The board initially discussed ballot language in November.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.