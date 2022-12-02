SMITHVILLE — A Smithville Board of Education candidate workshop is slated for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Smithville Central Office, Board Room, 655 S. Commercial Ave.
This is an opportunity for potential board candidates to find out more information on what being a Board of Education member entails.
The Smithville R-II Board of Education has set Tuesday, Dec. 6 through Tuesday, Dec. 27, as the filing dates for those patrons of the Smithville R-II School District that desire to file for a three-year term as a director of the school district. Qualified persons may file for such a position in the superintendent’s office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on those days the superintendent’s office is open.
In the event the district is closed due to Christmas Break or inclement weather, registration will be by appointment only and made by contacting the board secretary at 532-0406. School will be closed for Christmas Break beginning Monday, Dec. 19, until Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
As per board policy, each candidate filing on the first day shall draw a number at random at the time of filing. The numbers drawn by the candidate shall be recorded with their declaration of candidacy. The names of candidates filing on the first day of filing shall be listed in ascending order of the numbers drawn and ahead of the names of candidates filing on a later date.
There are three positions open on April 4, 2023; those positions are currently held by Denney Fales, Scott Haggerty and Susan Whitacre. The voters will fill those three positions at the municipal election to be held on April 4, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.