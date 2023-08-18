Smithville School Board prepares for new year

SMITHVILLE — The Smithville School Board is tidying up work to get the district ready for the new school year. The board met Wednesday, Aug. 16, six days before the first day of school.
Sidewalks
Support Services Executive Director Robert Hedgecorth offered an update on bond projects, starting with sidewalks.
“One reminder is, this is a collaborative project with the city," he said, adding the city will take on their portion sidewalks along Commercial Avenue in the summer of 2024.
“You might see sidewalks to nowhere right now and ask, 'Why did they stop there, why didn't they keep going,” Hedgecorth said. “We will give that easement to the city on Commercial to the city and they will look to complete their plan in the summer of 24.”
On the main campus, the sidewalks tie into each other, Hedgecorth explained, starting with the one by Commercial Avenue and the marquee sign that moves down to the high school, to the middle school and down to Horizon Elementary.
Board President Jeff Bloemker asked about the shape of the sidewalk. Hedgecorth explained the S-shape is to make the sidewalk ADA-compliant. The slope is graded at 5% to allow accessibility by wheelchair.
Hedgecorth said summer rains haven’t impeded work, but the hope is to be to finished by the start of school.
Other facility updates
The largest bond project, the district transportation facility, is currently a dirt field. Hedgecorth explained to the board that workers are getting the compaction of the soil the way they want it to put down footers and foundation.
Work has continued in and around the gym. There are new restrooms. However, a significant change is inside the gym.
“The first step is to knock out the mezzanine wall and laser measure the areas to make sure we get the custom-built bleachers the way they want it," Hedgecorth explained. "Step 2 is going to be next summer to where they put in the supports necessary underneath the locker room to hold a new set of bleachers and 500 people on top of those bleachers.”
The stage area will also be redone and transformed into a multipurpose room.
“The gym is ready for competition this fall,” Hedgecorth added. "And, we'll be ready to jump in next summer and increase that capacity of the gym."
There are also two sets of stairs by the stadium: a west stair on the home side and east stair on the visitor's side. They were added as part of the sidewalk plan, Hedgecorth said. Both sets also have handrails.
New HVAC systems at Smithville Middle School as well as Horizon Elementary are in place, but Hedgecorth explained that work now begins with installing controls and programming them. He said it’s about 60 to 70% complete, but work will continue into the fall.
Transportation
Hedgecorth also oversees transportation. He told the board bus routes went out to all parents Aug. 16.
“I’m sure several principals got some calls about different routes and maybe the parents didn’t agree with. I’m sure Andrea (Ambroson, director of special services) got some calls about special ed routes that were maybe different from what was discussed. That’s good. We did it early as possible so we can get those cleared up so that next Tuesday when we start school, we will have a smoother start than otherwise,” Hedgecoth said.
He also shared that the district is still short on bus drivers.
“Just to warn you there are still a couple routes that are double drops,” he said.
In these instances, Hedgecorth explained that the driver will pick up in one neighborhood, drop that group at school and then go get another neighborhood's students.
“It’s not ideal,” he said. “We have two employees that are close to getting their CDLs.”
Once those are acquired, they will shadow other drivers before taking over those routes, he said.
Substitute pay
As far as kicking off the year with staff, Kim Davis, district director of human resources, said there has been a substitute teacher orientation.
The board increased substitute wage from $17 an hour to $25 an hour.
“We know their time is valuable,” Davis said. “This would be a good investment in our staff.”
The board also voted to increase retired teacher substitute pay and nurse substitute pay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.