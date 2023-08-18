Smithville School Board prepares for new year

Superintendent Mark Maus leads his first Smithville School Board meeting as the district's top administrator.

 Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune

SMITHVILLE — The Smithville School Board is tidying up work to get the district ready for the new school year. The board met Wednesday, Aug. 16, six days before the first day of school.

Sidewalks

Smithville School Board prepares for new year

The sidewalk at Smithville Middle School is almost complete.
Smithville School Board prepares for new year

Board members Patrick Nichols and Ian Saxton voted to increase retired teacher substitute pay.

Community Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.