Due to inclement weather, students in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville school districts, will have a virtual learning day for all students Monday, Feb. 8.
"Kids Club and EEC are closed," states a social media post about the Kearney district.
Families and/or students in Liberty will be emailed with virtual learning work from their teachers or school.
"An LPS Virtual Schedule for Families document has also been developed and was shared in a recent communication," states a Liberty release.
The LPS before/after school program Kid's Zone will be open and available at Liberty Oaks Elementary from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for children enrolled in the program. Children are asked to be signed in by 9 a.m.
"Students should log in to Google Classroom and check their email for further instructions from their teachers at the start of their school day," states the Smithville district's website. "Innovation Learning will be open and available at Horizon Elementary from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for all children enrolled in the program."
