State coronavirus relief available to reimburse substitute teachers

The Governor’s Office recently announced a new allocation from the state’s coronavirus relief fund to support Missourians wishing to serve or who recently began serving as substitute teachers in Missouri schools, a press release states.
Additionally, the Missouri State Board of Education recently approved an alternative route for individuals to obtain a certificate to serve as a substitute teacher to help address the shortage of substitute teachers throughout the Missouri.
“The substitute teacher shortage was a challenge our agency was working to address prior to COVID-19,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “The pandemic has only exacerbated this issue. We are pleased that these additional options are now available to assists schools in providing onsite learning opportunities for Missouri students.”
This new alternative certification route allows individuals who possess a high school diploma or its equivalent to complete a 20-hour online training to be eligible for a substitute certificate. That online training fee is $175, and there is a $50 application fee for certification.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will use the identified CRF funding to reimburse any individual who has paid the application fee and/or the online training fee from Aug. 18 through Nov. 4, 2020, the release states. There is no action required by the substitute teachers to be reimbursed; the payment method used to pay these fees will be automatically credited.
Substitute teacher candidates must submit applications and enroll in the online training program by Nov. 4 to be eligible for reimbursement. DESE will then begin processing these reimbursements on Nov. 5.
Substitute teacher candidates must also pay $41.75 for a fingerprint background check for each local education agency in which the substitute teacher intends to work. Substitute teachers may pay this fee multiple times if they work in multiple LEAs.
CRF funding also is available for LEAs that choose to reimburse substitute teachers working in their schools for the required background check fee they paid.
The individual must have completed their fingerprint background check from March 1 through Nov. 4. To access these CRF funds, the LEA must submit to DESE an online application and a list of those individuals to be reimbursed. The application is due by November 4.
More information about these reimbursements, as well as recent updates to substitute certification rules, can be found on DESE’s substitute teacher webpage. For other questions, contact the Office of Educator Quality at (573) 751-2931.
