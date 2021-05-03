Teacher Appreciation Week May 3-7

The Association of American Educators, a national, nonunion, professional association serving educators in all 50 states, is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week Monday through Friday, May 3 to 7.
This year’s week marks a milestone for all educators in the nation and around the world who made the transition from the traditional instruction methods and classroom settings to diverse forms of remote learning, along with embracing a steep learning curve of their own as “school” was being reimagined on an emergency and involuntary basis during the last year, states an organizational release.
“Educators demonstrated extraordinary determination and ingenuity to create new methods and modes of delivery to educate and stay connected with learners of all abilities,” said AAE’s Executive Director Colin Sharkey. “Growing numbers of educators, administrators, parents and advocates committed themselves to seeking better ways to deliver content and address education inequities exposed by the pandemic. We are honored to serve and support educators and celebrate their extraordinary efforts during Teacher Appreciation Week and every week of the year.”
The Association of American Educators is the largest national, nonunion, professional educator organization.
