Verizon stores to give away backpacks July 30

CLAY COUNTY — Verizon stores in Kearney and Excelsior Springs will be giving away backpacks for students while supplies last starting at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 30.
The backpacks will be filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue. One backpack will be given per child present.
“The School Rocks Backpack Giveaway is our company’s cornerstone annual event and I couldn’t be more thankful for our store locations, employees and customers for helping us continue to do good in the thousands of communities we operate in,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, the nation’s largest Verizon authorized retailer. “The start of the school year is an exciting time for many, and we look forward each and every year to make school supplies more accessible for students so they can thrive in the classroom.”
According to the National Retail Federation, American families with school-aged children spent an average of $864 on school supplies in 2022, totaling $36.1 billion spent in the U.S. last year on school supplies alone.
“Through TCC and Wireless Zone, Round Room aims to ease the strain of rising school supply costs each year with the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway,” reads a release about the giveaway.
