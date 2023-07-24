Verizon stores to give away backpacks July 30

Verizon stores in Kearney and Excelsior Springs will be giving away backpacks for students while supplies last starting at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 30. The backpacks will be filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue. One backpack will be given per child present.

 Submitted photo

