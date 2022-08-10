Sheriff Will Akin announced the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy is returning this fall, and residents can apply online at sheriffclayco.org.
"The Citizens Academy provides information about the daily operations of the sheriff’s office and increases rapport with the public to better inform or dispel any misinformation through an educational process," states a sheriff's office release about the academy.
The course is a nine-week program that will meet 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday nights from Sept. 20 to Nov. 15 at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Topics that are taught include patrol tactics, narcotic and criminal investigations, traffic and DWI enforcement, K-9 Unit, crisis intervention, crime scene investigation, detention center operations, emergency management, 911 communications and more.
"Thanks to the sheriff’s office’s new website launched in May, residents now can apply online," states the release.
Applications also are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in the sheriff’s office lobby, 12 S. Water St., Liberty. Applications for the fall session will be accepted until Sept. 2. Applicants will be notified once accepted into the program. Class size is limited to 20 participants.
Completion of this program does not certify a resident as a deputy or reserve deputy. Participants must be at least 18 and live or work in Clay County. Applicants will be screened for acceptability and are subject to a criminal records check. There is no fee for the course.
