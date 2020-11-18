SMITHVILLE — The topic of tax increment financing came up during a joint meeting between the Smithville Board of Aldermen and the Smithville Board of Education early this month.
“We’ve seen a lot of development,” Mayor Damien Boley said. “This is just the tip of the iceberg.”
In response to Alderman Jeff Bloemker, who discussed the district and city going in together to purchase land and incentivizing the construction of residential spaces, school board member Ian Saxton pointed out the district is still working from a deficit and district funds are tight, not mentioning the additional implications from this year’s pandemic.
“That’s competing initiatives,” Saxton said. “How do we balance that, and make sure it creates the best outcome for our school district?”
School board member Sarah Lamer said the district isn’t entirely opposed to incentives, but communication is necessary to avoid conflict.
“I’m not categorically opposed to any incentive,” Smithville School District Superintendent Todd Schuetz told aldermen, agreeing with Lamer. “It depends on the incentive and the arrangement and what that could mean for growth, population and more kids. What the improvement could be for the community. So it is all about that conversation and leveraging our relationship to have those conversations. I think we can work through any incentive proposal in that environment.”
Considering what school district officials said, Boley added that an incentive doesn’t have to be a “financial windfall.”
Boley explained that an incentive could just as easily be for things like affordable housing. These incentives for residential as opposed to commercial could help create needed multifamily housing without creating a financial issue for the district.
Additionally, if there are more affordable homes, it could translate into more students. This being the case, could potentially boost revenues for the district as each student enrolled brings in state dollars.
“If there is attractive land that the district owns or the city can acquire, maybe that is the incentive that we need,” Boley said. “It’s not something I want to entertain the subject right now, our biggest incentive is we aren’t Kansas City and we don’t have a 1% tax. … If a developer came in and said he wants to put in 200 apartments within a mile of your main campus, am I going to have 800 parents calling me saying they don’t want that development there? Is the school board going to say we need that type of housing? We need that type of growth because kindergarten classes are a lot smaller than the senior classes.”
Alderman John Chevalier suggested the city and district work together to come up with some kind of baseline, so when people come asking, they have something the district would be willing to consider in hand.
At this point, the idea of TIFs is an ongoing conversation which is likely to continue at the next joint meeting. The joint commission meets quarterly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.