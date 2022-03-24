Social media giant coming to Northland

CLAY COUNTY — Meta Platforms, Inc. will locate a nearly 1 million-square-foot data center in the Northland near Smithville. The center means an investment of more than $800 million supporting up to 100 operational jobs and more than 1,300 jobs at peak construction.
The Kansas City Area Development Council and its partners announced the development Thursday, March 24, at Union Station in Kansas City. Golden Plains Technology Park is a 5.5 million-square-foot data center campus in Clay and Platte counties at the corner of Interstate 435 and U.S. Highway 169 in Kansas City.
Meta is the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
“We’re proud to welcome Meta to Kansas City, Missouri, for this historic, cutting-edge development that will positively impact our state’s economy for years to come,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “The Show-Me State stands out as a rising technology hub due to our strategic location, skilled workforce and business friendly climate. This unprecedented investment signals Missouri is open for business and that our state is a prime destination for high-tech leaders and innovators alike.”
The data center, the first of its kind in Missouri, is expected to be operational in 2024. It will be supported 100% by renewable energy, ranking it among the most sustainable data centers in the world. The center will also add additional renewable energy to the region’s local grid.
“The facility will achieve net-zero carbon emissions and, on average, use 32% less energy and be 80% more water-efficient than the industry standard,” states a release on the “green” project.
“Meta is excited to call Kansas City our new home. It stands out with so much to offer — good access to infrastructure and fiber, a strong pool of talent for both construction and operations, and more than anything, great community partners,” said Darcy Nothnagle, director of Community and Economic Development at Meta. “Meta is committed to being a good neighbor and investing in the long-term vitality of the region for years to come.”
Among other factors, Meta chose to locate the facility in Kansas City for its central location, which offers improved network connectivity between coastal data centers.
“The Kansas City region also provides greater security, decreased risk of natural disasters and other threats, competitive energy prices and options for renewable energy,” states the release. “Due to these and other advantages, the area is the third fastest-growing technology market in the nation. Kansas City has already ranked among the best cities for startups in the country and provides a wide talent pool with the skills needed for technology jobs.”
“We are incredibly excited to welcome Meta to Missouri,” Acting Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development Maggie Kost said. “Meta’s decision shows Missouri is a strategic choice for technology companies to expand and grow. We’re grateful to Meta and all of the state and local partners that made this project possible.”
Efforts to bring Meta to Kansas City began more than three years ago with Jill McCarthy, senior vice president of corporate attraction for the KCADC, leading the charge. Kansas City is the most connected region in the U.S. with more than 5.5 million miles of fiber deployed.
“This infrastructure, coupled with a dynamic and robust talent pool, provides Meta the resources it needs for long-term success in our market, said Kansas City Area Development Council President and CEO Tim Cowden. “Meta’s selection of Kansas City, joining many other global tech brands in our region, puts a spotlight on our thriving tech industry. The region’s new state-of-the-art single terminal airport opening in March 2023 and our collaborative business community make Kansas City a top location of choice for other tech companies seeking growth.”
Meta’s data center is a significant economic development investment and “win for the Kansas City region,” said Evergy President and CEO David Campbell.
“We know the company had a choice regarding where to site this major project, and we’re proud to be an essential partner to help make this a reality. We look forward to delivering clean, safe and reliable energy to Meta’s facility, supporting one of the most sustainable data centers in the world.”
For the building of its new data center, Meta will use the incentives available in the Data Center Sales Tax Exemption Program. It was created by the Missouri General Assembly in 2015. Learn more about the Data Center Sales Tax Exemption Program by visiting ded.mo.gov.
