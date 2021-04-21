Art changes the landscape of a community, bringing colors, shapes and mediums together to celebrate diversity and honor an area’s history. Liberty is a city that treasures public art and encourages locals and visitors to experience it via an art walk through downtown. While out making memories, snap a pic with Liberty’s art and share it on social media, tagging the Courier-Tribune on Twitter at @myCTnews or Historic Downtown Liberty, Inc. @HDLI using #ExploreLiberty.
Around the Square
A bevy of installations rotating annually can be found around the area known as the downtown Square, which features the county courthouse-turned-administration building as its landmark in the center. Download the Otocast app, available for iPhone and Android, as a guide to the sculpture installations.
Growing Wings
Artist: Hilde DeBruyne
Location: Corner of Kansas and Main streets, visible as drivers head east on Kansas
One of the most recent additions to the rotating series features a red butterfly sculpture, symbolic of life and its periods of pain and joy.
City-owned
Along with pieces currently in rotation around the Square, the city has purchased others formerly featured.
Open Heart RIDE (Red Interior Diamond Exterior)
Artist: Matthew Duffy
Location: Entrance to Westboro-Cantebury Park, 1400 Canterbury Lane
The metal, heart-shaped sculpture is one of several from the artist seen in cities around the region. At other sites, people are regularly seen taking prom and wedding photos with the sculptures.
Great Americans
Since 2013, private fundraising for The Great Americans Project has brought bronze statues of impactful Americans to downtown. The pieces celebrate American exceptionalism.
Susan B. Anthony
Location: Northeast corner of Clay County Administration Building property, intersection of Kansas and Water streets
The almost life-sized suffragette sculpture was unveiled June 2, 2019, to honor the 100th anniversary of when Missouri voters ratified the 19th Amendment, which eventually gave American women the right to vote in 1920.
Lewis and Clark murals
Commemorating the 200th anniversary of the Corps of Discovery’s landing just south of Liberty on the Missouri River is a mural also located on a downtown building.
Lewis & Clark Expedition
Artist: David McClain
Location: Clay County Sheriff’s Office building, corner of Mill and Water streets
McClain’s work can also be seen inside the Clay County Administration Building at 1 Courthouse Square. There, on the third floor, is a 28-by-8 foot mural depicting Clay County history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.