Everybody loves pie. It’s is a versatile baked dish that turns pastry into perfection. Liberty has quite a few options for pie fans in the area.
Customers of Corner Café, just outside Liberty city limits at 8301 N. Flintlock Road, might show up for the comfort food offerings in a nostalgic setting, but they stay for the dessert. With the choices of banana split pie, pumpkin, pecan, apple and many more, the locally-owned business definitely has the perfect slice for any visitor.
Some eaters may not be interested in other courses and think it’s already past time for something sweet. Those hungry individuals know that it’s Pie Time. The dessert shop at 111 N. Water St. whips up a rotating selection of pies that include classics like peach, cherry and pecan as well as special options like Twix and peanut butter chocolate.
Pies don’t have to be sweet either. If you are in the market for something savory, head to one of the local pizza shops for meaty, cheesy goodness.
Nicky’s Pizza, just outside Liberty at 9771 N. Cedar Ave., delivers a pizza with made-from-scratch dough and a large variety of fresh ingredients on top. Owner Nicholas Haug gives his recommendation with the aptly named Nicky’s Favorite, pairing Begulia’s Italian sausage with artichokes, mushrooms, red onions, garlic-infused olive oil, mozzarella cheese. It is served with a side of house-made tomato sauce.
J&S Pizza at 858 Missouri Highway 291 in the Liberty Corners plaza has a diverse menu filled with specialty pizzas. A couple fan favorites are the CBR with chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing on top of mozzarella cheese; and the Taco Pizza, mixing refried beans, tortilla chips, lettuce and tomato with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses
