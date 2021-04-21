Whether looking for indoor opportunities to play the day or way, jump and skate to your heart’s content or get some fresh air and seasonal treats in the great outdoors, Liberty has a place for you. The following is a listing of some of the best offerings for a day of family fun. For more local business listings and upcoming family events, visit libertychamber.com.
Fun Run
1919 Industrial Drive
816-781-0386 | funrunkansascity.com
Fun Run offers plenty of space with 10,000 square feet of open playroom full of different activities including games a pet store, inflatables, the Imagination Village and skymaze. There is no need to leave for lunch; you can order pizza, drinks and other snacks from the Fun Run Café.
Carolyn’s Pumpkin Patch/Liberty Corn Maze
17607 NE 52nd St.
816-781-9196 | carolynscountrycousins.com
The fall is a great time to visit Carolyn’s Pumpkin Patch. There is the traditional pumpkin patch, Little Bud’s Railroad, a petting zoo, a country carousel, play areas and more. Not far from the patch is the massive and intricate Liberty Corn Maze, which opens around mid-September and closes around Halloween annually. In previous years, the maze has honored the history of Jesse James, the National World War I Museum and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Northland Rolladium Skate Center
1020 Kent St.
816-792-0590 | skateliberty.net
Ed and Mary Ellen Hughes have owned and operated the Northland Rolladium Skate Center for more than 35 years. It’s a place known for being fun, family friendly and one of the best roller skating centers in the Kansas City metropolitan area. There are special events as well as open skate times.
Above All Trampoline Park
1927 Industrial Drive
816-439-5300 | aboveallpark.com
The massive indoor court of connected trampolines provides for an unforgettable adventure. Duck and dive on dodge ball courts, soar onto the air bag or just coast at the safe zone for junior flyers. Specials include Neon Nights, toddler jump time, dodgeball tournaments and summer camps.
