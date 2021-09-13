Looking for something tasty and familiar, before the Liberty Fall Festival parade which starts at 11 a.m. Scout Troop 374 is again planning on offering their pancake breakfast.
The all-you-can eat breakfast featuring Chris Cakes pancakes, sausage and a drink runs from 6:30 – 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Liberty, 138 N. Main
The cost is $8 for adults and children ages 12 and younger are $6. Tickets can be bought at the door.
