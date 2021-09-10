Fans of country music will be seeing double as the twins Coty and Clinton Walker bring their act, the Brothers Walker, back to the Liberty Fall Festival stage the Friday entertainment Sept. 24.
The men first performed at the festival in 2018. The audience will be asked to bring their lawn chairs or blankets to sit in the grassy area moving from the Liberty City Hall fountain area to the Justice Rooney Center, where the main stage is set up.
“We don’t take each other seriously and we make light of a lot serious issues, but we just have fun,” Clinton said in a Courier-Tribune interview. “People are so stressed out over everything, but we aim for good, fun entertainment.”
The two men from Bernie, Missouri have found regional success and have shared a national spotlight on Team Usher on season six of NBC’s competition show “The Voice.”
“In about six months with the show, we gained more knowledge and mentoring than we have gained in our careers thus far,” Coty said in a previous Courier-Tribune interview. “It was one of the best experiences for our career. The exposure was great as well as the behind-the-scenes treatment and camaraderie.”
The brothers have since shared the stage with acts like Travis Tritt, Lee Brice, Johnny Cash and Peter Furler.
“We started out singing in church when we were really little and we still do,” states the band’s website, www.brotherswalker.com. “We love to write country songs and share our original music everywhere we go. Our passion for Christ and love for entertaining are what drive us, but we don’t take ourselves, or each other, too seriously, and it comes out in our shows.”
Their debut single, “The Life” made a big impact on YouTube and their self-titled debut album tells stories of what it was like to grow up in a small town.
The Brothers Walker will be bringing their playfulness to the Liberty main stage with their songs like “My Bible, My Baby, My Bullets,” “Treehouse,” and “Fish in the Sea” at 7 p.m. Sept. 24.
