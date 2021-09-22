Festival co-chairs Daniel Doering and Chad Wek are excited to see how this year’s Liberty Fall Festival looks. Both men are local business owners: Doering owns FastKick Martial Arts Center and Wek owns Unique Painting KC. Wek is a previous chairman of the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce and Doering is the current chair.
“I really feel like we will have a successful event because we are working hard to keep people safe and healthy while aiming for a good time,” Doering said.
Wek said he, Doering and the planning committee have experienced challenges trying to bring the festival back amid a pandemic.
“It is about doing the right things for the community,” Wek said. “We still want people to come out and to be able to celebrate with them.”
Both men call festivals the ultimate look at community.
“We want to see community again and bring people together as safely as possible,” Doering said. “We are social beings. A festival is a sort of respite from that daily familiar life. It’s a chance to get outside and into the fresh air and feel a little normal.”
Doering’s martial arts center, which marks its 20th anniversary Oct. 1, will be in the parade as well as at a booth at the festival.
Wek said he hopes to see people in a happy place.
“I want to see people with smiles on their faces,” he said. “I want to see kids interacting with fun games or on carnival rides that we are bringing to town. We have been in a weird place with COVID, and we can bring our community back together after being apart for so long.”
Doering, who has elementary-aged children, said his kids love the carnival, and he likes trying new food vendors.
Wek, on the other hand, said the fall festival is his time to grab fair food like corndogs and funnel cakes.
“I also enjoy the opportunity to go into the stores and restaurants on the Square,” Doering said. “I like to see what specials or deals the stores have. We may grab lunch at a fair vendor, but dinner is often at a local restaurant. I like to see the fair as a chance to bring some more light to the businesses down on the Square.”
